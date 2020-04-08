14 more test positive in Jammu and Kashmir, tally mounts to 136

By IANS

JAMMU: Fourteen more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 136.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted, "14 new cases today; 11 in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu. 136 cases in all now; 130 active cases; 27 in Jammu Division, 103 in Kashmir. Good news too: 2 patients discharged from SKIMS."

Of the 11 new cases in Kashmir division on Wednesday, four are from Bandipora district with history of contact with previous patients.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Five are from Srinagar district with travel history to Nigeria. One is from Kupwara district and one is from Baramulla district.

Three cases from Jammu district also have contact history with previous patients.

Of the 136 positive cases, three have died while three have recovered fully.

There are 130 active cases in J&K now of whom 27 are in Jammu division and 103 in Kashmir division.