STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14 more test positive in Jammu and Kashmir, tally mounts to 136

Of the 11 new cases in Kashmir division on Wednesday, four are from Bandipora district with history of contact with previous patients.

Published: 08th April 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Medics at a residential complex to take blood samples.

Medics at a residential complex to take blood samples. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: Fourteen more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in J&K on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 136.

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted, "14 new cases today; 11 in Kashmir, 3 in Jammu. 136 cases in all now; 130 active cases; 27 in Jammu Division, 103 in Kashmir. Good news too: 2 patients discharged from SKIMS."

Of the 11 new cases in Kashmir division on Wednesday, four are from Bandipora district with history of contact with previous patients.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Five are from Srinagar district with travel history to Nigeria. One is from Kupwara district and one is from Baramulla district.

Three cases from Jammu district also have contact history with previous patients.

Of the 136 positive cases, three have died while three have recovered fully.

There are 130 active cases in J&K now of whom 27 are in Jammu division and 103 in Kashmir division.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19 corona updates
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp