STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

198 doctors found absent from duties in Bihar amid coronavirus lockdown

They remained absent even after the leaves of all doctors and other medicos had been canceled with immediate effect till April 30 due to ongoing lockdown.

Published: 08th April 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when the entire health department is on its toes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, 198 doctors were caught absent from their duties in Bihar on March 31, April 1 and 2 by the officials of the state health department.

Taking serious note of absentees, the state health department has served show-cause notices to each of them asking to reply. Among them, 40 doctors were appointed in different places on a regular basis while rest are contractual ones. 

They remained absent even after the leaves of all doctors and other medicos had been canceled with immediate effect till April 30 due to ongoing lockdown and medical efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the state which has 32 positive cases till date with one death.

According to the principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar, actions would be taken against the absentee doctors under the relevant sections of Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and the Disaster management act,2005 after receiving their replies of show-cause notices. The official said that a majority of doctors, who have been served notices, are posted in distance district-based hospitals and health centres of the state. They were found absent when the state health society rang on the landline numbers of their places of posting in March and other dates. Meanwhile, the screening of patients having influenza and severe acute respiratory illnesses has been made mandatory in Bihar's public and private hospitals for COVID-19. All the DMs and the civil surgeons (CSs) of the state have been directed to ensure the screening without fail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar doctors absent coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp