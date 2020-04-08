198 doctors found absent from duties in Bihar amid coronavirus lockdown

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when the entire health department is on its toes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, 198 doctors were caught absent from their duties in Bihar on March 31, April 1 and 2 by the officials of the state health department.

Taking serious note of absentees, the state health department has served show-cause notices to each of them asking to reply. Among them, 40 doctors were appointed in different places on a regular basis while rest are contractual ones.

They remained absent even after the leaves of all doctors and other medicos had been canceled with immediate effect till April 30 due to ongoing lockdown and medical efforts to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the state which has 32 positive cases till date with one death.

According to the principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar, actions would be taken against the absentee doctors under the relevant sections of Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and the Disaster management act,2005 after receiving their replies of show-cause notices. The official said that a majority of doctors, who have been served notices, are posted in distance district-based hospitals and health centres of the state. They were found absent when the state health society rang on the landline numbers of their places of posting in March and other dates. Meanwhile, the screening of patients having influenza and severe acute respiratory illnesses has been made mandatory in Bihar's public and private hospitals for COVID-19. All the DMs and the civil surgeons (CSs) of the state have been directed to ensure the screening without fail.