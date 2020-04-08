STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh; total count 332

According to a medical bulletin, 12 of the fresh cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Published: 08th April 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Twenty-four more coronavirus cases surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the total number of infected people in the state to 332.

The count stood at 308 on Monday.

According to a medical bulletin, 12 of the fresh cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

So far, 176 Jamaat members, more than half of the total number, have tested positive for the infection in the state.

The state authorities have identified around 1,600 people associated with the Jamaat, of which about 1,200 have been quarantined.

Among the fresh virus cases, 10 were reported from Agra; three each from Shamli, Basti and Firozabad; two each from Lucknow and Bulandshar; and one from Azamgarh, the bulletin said.

The state has so far reported three deaths--one each in Basti, Meerut and Varanasi.

At least 27 people have recovered from the infection in the state where 37 districts have been hit by the infection.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The maximum number of cases have been reported from Agra (62), Gautam Buddh Nagar (58), Meerut (33), Lucknow (24) Ghaziabad (23), Shamli (17) and Saharanpur (13).

Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad had said that 6,073 samples have been tested so far, of which 5,595 were declared negative while the results for others were awaited.

The principal secretary said medical counselling is regularly being provided on the Health Department helplines 180, 1800 and 5145 but from today, a group of 100 people has been set up to extend counselling to those suffering from mental tension and stress.

Prasad said in many cases, reports showed positive result despite patients having no symptoms of the disease.

A new process is being started for the treatment of such patients on the instructions of the chief minister, he said.

In this process, a building near all district hospitals will be taken for the treatment of such people, thereby reducing the burden on the main hospitals.

He said at present, 75 per cent of the patients are those who have tested positive for the disease but did not show any symptoms of it.

Presently, there are 10,000 beds across the state for the treatment of coronavirus patients, he said, adding that additional 10,000 beds will be provided in buildings near the district hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp