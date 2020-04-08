STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS to launch training module to manage pregnant women with COVID-19

In a shocker, a 30-year-old 9-month pregnant woman from Nalasopara town in Palghar passed away at Nair Hospital on Monday.

Pregnant women

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that it has launched a training programme in association with All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for the healthcare staff for managing suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases among pregnant women.

Speaking at a press conference, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, "A training module is going to be launched for the physicians for suspected and confirmed cases of pregnant women by the ministry through AIIMS."

"The healthcare workers will receive training for antenatal care and labour management through this course," Agarwal added. He said that "training on field level is very important and an initial component when it comes to monitoring COVID-19 at national level."

There have been cases in the country where patients of coronavirus happened to be pregnant. A nine-month pregnant woman had tested positive on April 2 in the national capital.

In another such case, doctors at a government hospital in Mumbai had to attend a pregnant COVID-19 patient on Monday. They performed a C-section and the baby was delivered.

However, in a shocker, a 30-year-old 9-month pregnant woman from Nalasopara town in Palghar passed away at Nair Hospital on Monday. She had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

