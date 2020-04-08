Centre spreading coronavirus with help of Tablighi Markaz attendees: Maharashtra Home Minister

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday questioned the way Delhi Police and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval handled the recently-held Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi.

He also accused the Union Home Ministry of spreading coronavirus in other states with the help of Markaz attendees. "The BJP-led government allowed the religious event for spreading coronavirus across India", Deshmukh said.

The minister said Maharashtra government had turned down the permission to Nizamuddin Markaz for its 'congratulations meeting' of about 50,000 people at Vasai scheduled on March 14-15. The permission was sought on February 5. However, in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state government didn't give nod to hold the programme, the minister said.

Anil Deshmukh, in his letter to the Centre, raised eight questions to Union Home Ministry, Delhi police and NSA Ajit Doval.

"Doval went to meet Markaz chief Maulana Saad at 2 am. Why did the NSA go to meet him? What Was the job of Doval or Delhi Police there? Why both Doval and Delhi Police chief have not spoken yet on this issue? What exactly transpired between Maulana and Ajit Doval should be disclosed to the public," Deshmukh demanded.

"Again, why did the Maulana go into hiding after meeting Doval? Where is he now and what connection the NSA has with this Maulana," asked Deshmukh.

He also asked why the Delhi police gave permission to Nizamuddin Markaz to hold the event. "The Nizamuddin police station is near the place Tablighi Jamaat event took place. Why the police didn't stop this programme immediately. This congregation spread coronavirus to other states. For this act, the Union Home Ministry is responsible as Delhi Police functions under it," Deshmukh alleged.