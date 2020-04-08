Clerk arrested in Jharkhand for taking bribe from principal to allow school to function during lockdown
Mohd Iftikar, who is a clerk at Dumka Education Office, was arrested by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Published: 08th April 2020 09:49 PM | Last Updated: 08th April 2020 09:49 PM | A+A A-
DUMKA: A clerk of the Education Department was arrested on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Dumka for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to allow a school to function even after the lockdown was imposed, police said.
Mohd Iftikar, who is a clerk at Dumka Education Office, was arrested by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), they said.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE
He allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from the principal of the school to allow it to function during the lockdown, police said.
The principal reached out to the ACB, following which a trap was laid and the clerk was caught while taking the money near the post office here, Superintendent of Police (ACB) Manilal Mandal told reporters.