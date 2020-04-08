STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 108 foreigners among 177 Tablighi meet attendees quarantined in Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said the foreigners are still there at the quarantine centre under the monitoring of the state Health Department and the administration.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

By IANS

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has quarantined 177 people including 108 foreigners who attended the religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

"Ten or 12 days back we shifted to the quarantine center 108 foreigners who had attended this programme. They came from Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Thailand," she told media persons at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee said the foreigners are still there at the quarantine center under the monitoring of the state Health Department and the administration.

"A total of 69 others from Bengal, who had attended the event, are also there. We have done this quietly. But I did not give this information earlier as governments have to maintain secrecy.

"Both centre and the states have to maintain secrecy. If I find a piece of news can create panic in society, why should I give it?" she asked.

