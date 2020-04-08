STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: After Delhi, Mumbai, UP government makes use of mask mandatory for everyone

Failure to follow the instructions and venturing out without a mask would attract a penalty in the state from now on.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

A vendor selling masks near Mahatma Gandhi hospital. (Representational Photo | Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While clamping complete lockdown in hotspots identified across 15 districts of the state, UP government has issued government order (GO) making it mandatory to cover the face with a mask for every citizen. The GO was released here on Wednesday.

It also says that not adhering to this order would invite legal action under the Epidemic Act and COVID-19 manual 2020.

Informing the media about the decision, Additional Chief Secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi confirmed the essence of the GO. “It has been decided that from now on, it will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks. In fact, not wearing a mask may invite a penalty as well,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai first city in India to make face masks a must in public

However, the GO issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, principal secretary, health, on Wednesday evening says that wearing face cover (masks) on public places has been mandatory under Epidemic Act 1897 and UP Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Manual 2020.

The GO adds that only health workers should use N-95 masks. It recommends a three-layer cloth-mask which can also be made at home for common use.

The GO also elaborates that if a three-layer mask is not available, gamchhas, handkerchief or stoles could be used to cover the face. "People should cover their faces and that the masks or cloth should be washed with soap each time," it says.

ALSO READ | Face masks compulsory for people stepping outdoors in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had emphasised on the importance of wearing masks but made it clear that N-95 masks should be reserved for medical practitioners.

UP has already started manufacturing of masks in the state, with 48 units dedicated to mask manufacturing and private protection equipment (PPE). The khadi department has also been directed to rope in women self-help groups to use khadi for manufacturing of masks, a major shortage of which had emerged in the
state during the early days of the outbreak.

This, the CM had said, would not just create jobs but would also ensure that there was a ready supply of PPEs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus in India coronavirus Pandemic coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp