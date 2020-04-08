STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Bihar makes screening of patients with influenza & respiratory must 

Issuing a directive to officials on Monday evening, Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar said that the screening of anyone with influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness.

Published: 08th April 2020 01:37 PM

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Screening of patients having symptoms of influenza and severe acute respiratory illness in Bihar has been made mandatory in addition to the migrants and other suspected persons of COVID-19 with travel history to abroad and other states. 

In a much-needed move, the state health department on Monday decided and directed all the district magistrates (DMs) and the civil surgeons (CSs) to ensure screening of all patients having influenza-like symptoms and illness and severe acute respiratory illness alike.

Issuing a directive to officials on Monday evening, Principal Secretary of Health Sanjay Kumar said that the screening of anyone with influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness. in public and private hospitals for COVID-19. "All DMs and the CSs have been directed to ensure it without fail and request the private hospitals to assist and support in this medical urgency", he said. 

An official communication issued to officials concerned, Kumar stated: "In the next phase,it will be important to have a sharper focus on community and facility level surveillance for symptomatic cases having influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness to limit further spread of COVID-19 in Bihar".

He has asked the DMs and the CSs to hold a meeting with district representatives of Indian medical association (IMA) and representatives of major private hospitals in concerned district.

He further said that 40958 PPEs kits,81800 N95 masks,3 lakh 3-ply masks and 40254 sanitizers have been procured and of them,10495 PPE kits,23200 N95 masks,130000 3-ply masks and 27616 sanitizers have been distributed as essential commodities for COVID 19 fight.

"Rest quantities of these commodities are in stock", he said.

