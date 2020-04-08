STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases rise to 158 in Jammu and Kashmir after 33 test positive

The total number of coronavirus cases is now 158 in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 149 are active.

Published: 08th April 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Thirty-three people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the largest single day rise in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, officials said.

"Thirty-three new cases were detected today. Out of this, 30 were in the Kashmir division and three in the Jammu division," Principal Secretary Information Rohit Kansal said.

Two patients were discharged from a hospital after recovering from the disease, the officials said While three patients have died, six have recovered till now, they said.

The officials said aggressive contact tracing of the new cases has been started and some new areas have been declared as red zones in Srinagar following detection of the fresh cases.

More than 40,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 9,200 who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

