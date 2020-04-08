COVID-19 positive cases reach 38 in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With four fresh cases of COVID-19 detected on Tuesday night, the total count of positive patients in Bihar has increased to 38.

After a gap of 72 hours, a total of six positive cases were reported. Principal Secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar said that a 26-year-old youth and a 20-year-old girl have also been tested got COVID-19 positive. Apart from them, two children have also been tested corona positive and all of them are the residents of Begusarai.

Kumar said that along with the travel history of all the Corona positive patients, the reasons for the spread are also being ascertained. In fact in Bihar, after the testing of nearly 1100 samples on Sunday and Monday, not a single corona positive case was revealed.

On the other side of the prevailing gloomy scene in Bihar on the COVID-19 outbreak, good development is that so far a total of 15 people have been cured including more than half a dozen in Bhagalpur.

Kumar said that the masks and PPE kits have been purchased in the state and testing facilities have been started at four places now in Bihar after the RMRI and PMCH in Patna.

At DMCH in Darbhanga and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur also, the testing has started for the COVID-19.