STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 positive cases reach 38 in Bihar

After a gap of 72 hours, a total of six positive cases were reported.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Principal secretary giving information the media.

Principal secretary giving information the media.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With four fresh cases of COVID-19 detected on Tuesday night, the total count of positive patients in Bihar has increased to 38.

After a gap of 72 hours, a total of six positive cases were reported. Principal Secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar said that a 26-year-old youth and a 20-year-old girl have also been tested got COVID-19 positive.  Apart from them, two children have also been tested corona positive and all of them are the residents of Begusarai.

Kumar said that along with the travel history of all the Corona positive patients, the reasons for the spread are also being ascertained. In fact in Bihar, after the testing of nearly 1100 samples on Sunday and Monday, not a single corona positive case was revealed.

On the other side of the prevailing gloomy scene in Bihar on the COVID-19 outbreak, good development is that so far a total of 15 people have been cured including more than half a dozen in Bhagalpur.

Kumar said that the masks and PPE kits have been purchased in the state and testing facilities have been started at four places now in Bihar after the RMRI and PMCH in Patna.
At DMCH in Darbhanga and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur also, the testing has started for the COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp