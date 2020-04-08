STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Do not violate lockdown on Shab-e-Baraat, Imam Umer Ilyasi urge Muslims in India

Published: 08th April 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Muslim community arrive to offer Friday prayers at a mosque Feb. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief of All India Imams Organization, Umer Ahmad Ilyasi, on Wednesday appealed to all Muslims to not violate coronavirus-related lockdown on Shab-e-Baraat on April 9.

"I want to appeal to all the Muslim brothers to not violate the lockdown on Shab-e-Baraat and stay at home. I request all of you to pray for the people who are fighting against COVID-19," he said.

On Shab-e-Baraat, Muslims visit the graveyards in hordes.

Ilyasi said that this is a time to pray and "we all should pray for the people who are helping us" in this period.

READ| India records 773 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

"We should follow the guidelines of government and maintain social distancing and those who won't follow this rule will be the culprit," he added.

Expressing grief on the news of doctors being attacked he said, "I am very sad to hear that people are attacking doctors and misbehaving with them. I request all to cooperate with doctors who are helping us at the risk of their own safety."

Ilyasi said that we all should stay at home and help in curbing the spread of the disease as the only "cure" to coronavirus is social distancing.

With an increase of 773 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. As many as 32 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 149.

TAGS
Shab-e-Baraat India under lockdown Coronavirus COVID-19
