Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Published: 08th April 2020 10:41 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Heavy firing exchanges started on Wednesday between holed up militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town.

Police sources said following information about the presence of militants in the Arampora area of Sopore town, security forces started a cordon and search operation in the area late Tuesday evening.

"As the surrounding security forces closed on the hiding militants, they resorted to indiscriminate firing at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on", sources said.

All entry and exit points into the area have been sealed. Reports said two to three militants could be hiding in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir Sopore Baramulla Encounter militants
