Fighting coronavirus: ‘Raksha Serv’ app monitors quarantined patients live on protocol

Over 6000 migrants in the district are into optimal home quarantine periods ranging from 14 to 28 days.

By Ejaz Kasier
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A unique live tracking app system comes as an effective tool for Janjgir-Champa police in Chhattisgarh to monitor all migrant workers who returned to their native villages in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and are now home quarantined. 

Over 6000 migrants in the district are into optimal home quarantine periods ranging from 14 to 28 days. To manage such huge strength, the Janjgir-Champa district police has resorted to technology-based solution in their fight against COVID-19 and restrain the spread of deadly contagious infection.

An app ‘Raksha Serv’, developed by Noida-based startup - Mobcoder, has been installed in the mobile phones by the district police team who visited the residence of migrant workers who are quarantined. Now every such person has been asked to take their selfie every hour — an indication to suggest he or she not wandering outside their place of isolation. There is an inbuilt reminder for an hourly selfie to be recorded.

The app tracking the location will send an alert to the nearest police station, the moment the patient attempts to leave the quarantined premise.

“We respect everyone’s privacy who are home quarantined. In the present challenging situation, the safety of all remains a prime concern. 'Raksha Serv’ emerged as an excellent means for us to track anyone found violating the treatment protocol. The local thana gets an alert even if the person switches off the mobile phone. All the data is digitally encrypted to prevent unauthorized access”, said Parul Mathur, Janjgir-Champa district police chief who further added that the tracking will automatically stop after the quarantine duration gets over.

If any quarantined patient intends to deliberately act mischievously in violation of the rules, the police will register an FIR. Going by the appreciable success of the app system, as many as four other districts are in touch with Janjgir-Champa to replicate the practice in their areas

Comments





Videos
Gallery
