Flight restrictions will be lifted when govt is confident that COVID-19 danger is over: Puri

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said restrictions imposed on domestic and international flights in view of COVID-19 lockdown will be lifted once the government is confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to the countrymen.

"These restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to fellow Indians," Puri tweeted.

Thanking everyone for their cooperation and help in these "testing times", he said: "Together we shall overcome and emerge stronger."

The Union Minister further stressed on the problems being faced by people due to restriction on domestic and international flights.

"My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic and international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide lockdown," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24 for 21 days, which will continue till April 14.