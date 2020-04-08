STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Governors should not bypass CMs in giving instructions: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar made these remarks during the meeting of leaders of various parties with PM Narendra Modi on coronavirus.

Published: 08th April 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Governors of some states are issuing instructions directly to the bureaucracy and called for routing of orders through chief ministers and chief secretaries to ensure that there are no two power centres.

Without naming Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Pawar said the former should pass instructions through Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office.

Pawar made these remarks during the meeting of leaders of various parties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coronavirus.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"It is heard that in some states the instructions are being issued by Honourable Governor directly to the bureaucracy," Pawar said in his Facebook post.

"Though Hon.Governor has the authority to do so, the instructions have to be routed through Hon. @CMOMaharashtra and the Chief Secretary's office in order to avoid multiple power centres and probable hindrances in the coordination of administration," he added.

Pawar's party shares power in Maharashtra along with the Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and ex-BJP leader Koshyari was appointed Maharashtra's Governor last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp