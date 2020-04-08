STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata diary

The counselling session will start at those facilities where it is easier to arrange psychologists from nearby hospitals or medical colleges, said an state health official.

Published: 08th April 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

Counselling for those under quarantine
People in Bengal who are now in quarantine at various facilities set up by the state government will undergo psychological counselling, the CM Mamata Banerjee-led government has decided. The counselling session will start at those facilities where it is easier to arrange psychologists from nearby hospitals or medical colleges, said an state health official. The chief medical officers in districts have been asked to make arrangements. It will take a few days to bring all those quarantined under this process. At present, 6,889 persons are in quarantine at state-controlled facilities.

Idol makers stare at losses as cancellation rises
With a week to go for ‘Bangla Nabobarsho’ (Bengali New Year), the air is gloomy in Kumartuli, the potter’s hub in the northern part of the city, which is reeling under mounting losses due to cancellation of idol bookings triggered by lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic. While hundreds of Basanti and Annapurna idols could not be delivered to households and clubs as the celebrations had to be cancelled at the last minute. Also thousands of small Ganesha idols, which are worshipped on Bengali New Year (April 14), also remain half-finished indicating the mounting losses.  Jaba Pal, a clay modeller said, “I have got at least 50 phone calls from commercial establishments informing me that they won’t buy Ganesha idol this year.” He said, “now if you take 10 more artisans like me in this area, the number of such cancellations will be 500 on an average.”

St Xavier’s College lends a helping hand
St Xavier’s College has identified several villages around its Raghavpur campus in South 24-Parganas for distributing food, essential commodities and medicines. Relief work is being carried out in eight villages. Most students on the Raghavpur campus are from neighbouring villages. Help is not only being provided to the families of students but also other villagers, said Father Dominic Savio, the principal of St Xavier’s colleges. The students are from mainly underprivileged families, sons of daily wage agriculture labourers, who are first generation learners. The number of active cases in the state stands at 69.

Diktat for drug stores in Kolkata
Retail drug stores in Kolkata and other parts of the state have been barred from storing more than 5 litres of hand sanitisers and more than 200 pieces of two-ply and three-ply surgical masks, state government officials announced. The health department order which imposed the restrictions also mentioned that a retailer could not stock more than 100 pieces of N-95 masks. The order states that masks and hand sanitisers are listed as essential commodities. A stockist or a distributor can stock up to 3,000 pieces of two-ply and three-ply surgical masks and up to 1,000 pieces of N-95 respirators.

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal
pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp