Madhya Pradesh bureaucrat takes to Twitter, says TV channels targeting Muslims in name of COVID-19

Disease has no religion, it is only ignorance of Tablighi jamaat says, (SAS) officer Niyaz Khan, who is presently posted as deputy secretary of PWD and Environment departments.

Tablighi Jamaat

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi . (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A bureaucrat and English novelist in Madhya Pradesh has taken to Twitter alleging that TV channels were targeting the Muslims instead of working against the deadly Coronavirus.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the State Administrative Services (SAS) officer Niyaz Khan, who is presently posted as deputy secretary of PWD and Environment departments, wrote "For the first time I see disease by religious angle. Disease has no religion, it is only ignorance of Tablighi jamaat. All electronic media converted the battle against Corona religious war. Is it justifying? We have fallen so low!"

He further tweeted, "We have to fight against Corona disease not against particular religion. Virus has been invented in China not by Muslims. Ignorance is the biggest enemy of man not religion. So much hate against one community will only make our country weak."

Khan also tweeted, "In twenty first century science should rule the mind not hate and agenda. We all Indians should be united to fight agains Corona not to take advantage in dirty thing. There are other things to take advantage."

In January, the same bureaucrat had created a flutter by requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on twitter to only include honest people in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and not include corrupt government staff.

Prior to it, the 1998 batch SAS officer, who has scripted six novels till now, was in news for tweeting “For the last six months, I’m looking for a new name for this book and myself so that I could hide my identity to save myself from the sword of hate.”

Khan has so far penned six English novels, including Talaq Talaq Talaq against the menace of Triple Talaq and Love Demand Blood, a fiction inspired by the love life of mobster Abu Salem and Monica Bedi.

During his past posting as the ADM in Guna district under then Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP regime, Khan had unearthed a massive scam in construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as well as financial irregularities in construction of cremation grounds in various villages of Guna district.

