STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine more test coronavirus positive in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani

On Sunday, three persons, including a 13-year girl, had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the same area of Sendhwa.

Published: 08th April 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BARWANI: Nine more persons tested coronavirus positive in Barwani of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, which took the tally of such patients in the district to 12, an official said.

All these cases were reported in Sendhwa town, where three patients had been found earlier.

"Samples of 45 persons were collected from Khalwadi area of Sendhwa, where the positive cases were found earlier. The reports of 28 samples were received today. Of these, nine persons were found positive," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sendhwa, Ghanshyam Dhangar said.

The task of contact tracing of these people has been launched, he said.

These patients include a health department employee, who lives in the government hospital campus.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The samples of other health workers are also being collected for testing, he said.

On Sunday, three persons, including a 13-year girl, had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the same area of Sendhwa.

"They are relatives of a 93-year-old man, who had arrived here from the UAE on March 13 and died on March 30," District Collector Amit Tomar had earlier said.

The elderly man, a resident of Sendhwa here, had died in an Indore hospital.

But the authorities are yet to know whether his samples have tested coronavirus positive or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Barwani Barwani coronavirus Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Latest Updates
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp