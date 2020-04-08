Number of males testing COVID-19 positive, dying higher than females in Maharashtra, says study

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: According to data collected by the Maharashtra Health Department, a large number of male patients are getting tested positive for COVID-19 and dying due to coronavirus as compared to females.

The study by Medical Education and Drugs Department and the public health department of Maharashtra stated that 62 per cent with 534 coronavirus male positive patients getting infected against 38 per cent with 331 female patients reported.

'The death percentage in male patients are high than the female. The 73 per cent male (38) died against 27 per cent female (14). While in the swab testing, only four per cent people getting coronavirus positive while 96 per cent peoples test is turning negative,' the report read.

Senior doctors said that males are more likely to travel abroad, which could be one of the reasons for this distinction. 'But immunity power of male is stronger than female they should not succumb to coronavirus. There is authentic data particular over this female and male so, it is very difficult to state the reasons here,' he added while requesting to be anonymous.

The report further reads that the 76 per cent, with 660 coronavirus positive patients, are asymptomatic cases while two per cent, with 16 cases, are symptomatic. The six per cent cases are critical while nine per cent of patients got cured and got discharged and six per cent people succumbing to coronavirus.

In Maharashtra, the largest numbers of coronavirus positive cases and deaths are taking places in Mumbai and its adjoining regions including Pune. In Maharashtra, a total of 1135 COVID-19 positive patients were reported and 72 death cumulatively. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 106 coronavirus positive cases and five deaths and 33 positive cases in Pune.

India is in the 10th week since the pandemic spread in the country. In 9th week, India reported 1,112 coronavirus cases while in the 10th week, it jumped to 4125 cases. In the USA it was 1,22,653, France 37,145, Japan has 1693 while China had 81,601 total cases in the 10th week.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that it is true more number of coronavirus cases are reported in Maharashtra, but they are confident to defeat this virus in this global battle. He appealed people to stay at home by treating it their safest fort in time of war. '

People who are having a high temperature, bad throat, body pain, cough etc should report to the closest health centre. In this war, social distancing and staying at home is the only weapon we have to fight against coronavirus. We want to bring down the growing graph on zero so cooperate with the government and police,' Thackeray appealed.