STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PPE kits, N-95 masks have to be certified by Haffkin: Maharashtra government

The directive was issued after some manufacturers/suppliers showed willingness to sell PPE kits and N-95 masks.

Published: 08th April 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image use for representational purpose only(File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and N-95 masks made by private firms can not be sold unless certified by the state-run Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals Corporation.

PPE kits (which include protective garments, goggles and other things) and N-95 masks are meant to be used by healthcare professionals, especially while dealing with contagious diseases such as coronavirus infection.

The directive was issued after some manufacturers/suppliers showed willingness to sell PPE kits and N-95 masks.

"The decision to make certification by Haffkine was taken to maintain quality as we are dealing with a highly contagious disease.

Substandard equipment can increase the chances of medical staff contracting the infection," said a government official.

"It has been decided that state health officials will get only certified equipment.

Anyone found to be supplying or selling substandard kits or masks will face legal action," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE kits N95 mask
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp