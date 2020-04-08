Pt Jasraj to perform from US, Sivamani from Chennai as Sankat Mochan Music Festival goes digital this year

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At a time when spirits are keeping low due the pandemic which has gripped the globe and people are serving lockdown, maintaining social distancing as a norm to ward off the deadly virus, Sankat Mochan temple of Kashi has decided to go ahead with its annual musical extravaganza, like a silver lining in the dark clouds of distress and despair.

An annual event organised in this part of the year, Sankat MochanSangeet Samaroh, as it is popularly known, has always been an enriching musical delight hosting maestros of Hindustani classical music from across the country every year. Amid lockdown, this year, the 97th edition of the musical extravaganza, was appearing to be impossible but then the organisers decided to go digital sans audience on temple premises.

The highlight of the show would be classical music exponent Pt Jasraj who will be performing from thousands of miles away in United States to enthral audiences and his fans across the globe through different digital media platforms.

“In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, we have decided to host the digital version of the concert. While Padma Vibhushan Pt Jasraj has already given his consent to perform via videoconferencing from United States, many other luminaries are also expected to participate in concert,” said Vishwambhar Nath Mishra,

mahant, Sankatmochan Temple, Varanasi.

Consequent to lockdown, if it continues till then or even if lifted, Mahantji (VN Mishra) along with a few pujaris would be present on the temple premises where a huge screen would be put up to relay the show live.

Ealrier in 2017, this concert has witnessed the live performances by noted classical vocalists such as Padma awardee Girija Devi, Pt Jasraj, Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali and flutist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia.

VN Mishra feels that it will be better to have a digital show rather than skipping it and breaking a tradition. Others who are expected to perform at the concert include Pt Rajan-Sajan Mishra, Pt Ajay Pohankar, Ustad Moinuddin Khan-Momin Khan, Pt Bhajan Sopori-Ajay Sopori, Pt Ajay Chakraborty, Ustad Rashid

Khan, Arman Khan, Kaushik Chakravborty and Pt Ulhas Kasalkar. All the artistes would perform while sitting in their homes.

Confirming that he had consent of all the maestros lined up for the show, VN Mishra claimed that it would be a full-fledged show though the physical grandeur would be missing this time.

Moreover, mandolin maestro U Rajesh, Sivamani may also be a part of the glittering galaxy of performers. Pt Niladri Kumar, Shakir Khan, Pt Rammohan Maharaj, Pt Krishnamohan Maharaj, Pt Vishwajit Rai Chaudhary, Pt Kumar Bose, Pt Suresh Talwalkar, Pt Anindo Chatterji-Anubrat Chatterjee, Pt Samar Saha, Pt Sanju Sahai and Ustad Akaram Khan-Jargam Khan are other artistes who figure on the list of performers.

Member of organising committee, Prof Vijaynath Mishra, has been given the task of ensuring glitch free-screening of the event on digital platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. A team of 16 persons, including engineers, technicians and software experts has already been set up to air the show digitally. As per the plan, a big TV screen would be installed at a platform on the temple premises.