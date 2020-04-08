STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven held in Gujarat for offering namaz at mosque amid COVID-19 curfew

The men had gathered at Kadia Mosque in the Vadodara city's Raopura area to offer namaz, it was stated.

Namaz

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Seven persons were arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara city for allegedly violating COVID-19 curfew by gathering inside a mosque to offer namaz, police said on Wednesday.

The men were arrested under section 188 (disobeying order issued by a public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease) and section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) of the IPC, a release issued by Raopura police stated.

The men had gathered at Kadia Mosque in the city's Raopura area to offer namaz, it was stated.

On getting the information from the control room, the Raopura police rushed to the spot and nabbed the men.

The accused were also booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

According to the release, a notification banning gathering of people and unnecessary movement was issued by the Vadodara police, following the nationwide lockdown, which was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

