Situation akin to 'social emergency', has necessitated tough decisions: PM to leaders on COVID-19

Interacting with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament via video conferencing on Wednesday, the prime minister said, 'We must continue to remain vigilant.'

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The situation in the country is akin to a "social emergency" and it has necessitated tough decisions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political leaders on the COVID-19 outbreak as he asserted that the priority of his government is to "save each and every life".

Interacting with floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament via video conferencing on Wednesday, the prime minister said, "We must continue to remain vigilant."

"The situation in the country is akin to a social emergency. It has necessitated tough decisions and we must continue to remain vigilant," Modi told the leaders, according to an official statement.

ALSO READ | At all-party meet, PM Modi says lockdown will not be lifted in one go 

States, district administrations and experts have suggested extension of the ongoing lockdown beyond April 14 to contain the spread of the virus, the prime minister said.

Leaders provided feedback, suggested policy measures, discussed the 21-day lockdown and the way forward, according to the statement.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases climbed to 5,194 in the country on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

