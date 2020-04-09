12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total climbs to 51

By PTI

PATNA: Twelve people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 51, a top official said.

Among the fresh cases, 10 were reported from Siwan district and two from Begusarai, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said.

He said in Siwan the coronavirus cases were members of three families who caught the contagion from relatives with travel histories to the Middle East.

The patients included two girls in their teens, a 10-year-old boy, five women aged between 20 and 50 years and two men in their 30s, Kumar said.

Two teenaged boys from Begusarai aged 15 and 18 years have also tested positive for the dreaded virus, he said.

Their travel history was being ascertained, he added.