12 new coronavirus cases in West Bengal take state tally to 80

By ANI

KOLKATA: Twelve new coronavirus positive cases were reported in West Bengal on Thursday, informed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 80. Three patients have been discharged, the CM further informed.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,865, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases and 477 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 169 after 20 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.