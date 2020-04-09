STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
540 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths since Wednesday: Health ministry

The official also said that the Indian Railways has produced about 6 lakh reusable face masks and over 4,000 litres of hand sanitiser.

Published: 09th April 2020 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday stressed on the rational use of personal protective equipments (PPEs) by healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients amid concerns over their dwindling numbers in the country.

Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said there is no need to panic as India has sufficient stocks of PPEs and the government is making all efforts to augment their supply further.

Addressing a daily briefing at 4 pm to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation, he said that 20 domestic manufacturing companies of PPEs have been developed.

"Orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have already been placed with them and supply has already begun," Agarwal said.

Since Wednesday, 540 cases of the coronavirus infection and 17 deaths have been reported, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 5,734 and death toll to 166, he said.

Over the availability of PPEs, he said, "No needs to believe any rumour or have any fear regarding the availability of such items. Our guidelines state that not only PPEs should be made available, but they should be used rationally on the basis of risk profile."

He underlined the usage of PPEs on the basis of the three defined zones --low risk, moderate risk and high risk -- and said all the components of PPEs like masks, coveralls, boots, goggles and gloves among others should be used in high risk areas like emergency, mortuary or in laboratories collecting samples.

"It (PPE) should be used as per requirement, and as I have told you, I can use four N-95 masks within a day, or I can use just one within a day. While the central government is augmenting supplies to the states, we are also requesting them to use them rationally," he said.

Orders for 49,000 ventilators have been placed, Agarwal said.

Speaking about the initiatives taken by the government, he said the Health Ministry has formed 10 high-level multi-disciplinary central teams and they have sent to nine states to support them with the containment plans, hospital management and ventilator management.

The nine states are Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telengana and Uttar Pradesh.

Agarwal said that the Group of Ministers meeting chaired by the health minister reviewed the current status and actions for prevention and management of coronavirus.

