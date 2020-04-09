After four days, Noida reports fresh coronavirus cases; total soars to 63 in NCR

LUCKNOW: After a silence of four days, coronavirus cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district yet again after two fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced on Wednesday night. The health department confirmed the fresh cases took the district tally to 60, of which 48 are active cases. The other 12 patients have been discharged from the isolation wards of different hospitals after treatment.
Three more cases emerged in the district on Thursday but official confirmation is awaited. As per the sources, of those three who tested positive on Thursday, two were reported from Sector 50 and Sector 93 of Noida, while the third surfaced in Silver City of Greater. Thus the district tally has risen to 63.
ALSO READ: With sealing order issued, Noida locals begin panic buying
According to Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr AP Chaturvedi, two women are the latest cases. While one is from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, the other is from Chouda village in Sector 22. Both the localities figure among the 22 hotspots identified in Noida for enforcing complete lockdown.
However, both the fresh cases have shown connection with Ceasefire—the private firm manufacturing fire extinguisher – as their husbands are employees of it and they both had tested positive earlier.
A major chunk of Noida cases – 41 of 60 -- have had Ceasefire connection. Many of the Ceasefire employees had jumped the isolation leading to spike in the district.
On the other, while enforcing complete lockdown across 22 hotspots in Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration, on Thursday, launched an integrated control room to meet the needs of people during curfew-like restrictions.
ALSO READ | COVID-19: 200 from Noida locality quarantined, DM says 'cluster containment' exercise
Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY made this announcement through a tweet. “Integrated control room 18004192211, We are at your service,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, a massive sanitization drive was launched across 22 hotspots by using fire tenders and drone.
“Cent per cent lockdown is being implemented across the hotspots. All the areas are completely sealed. We are monitoring the situation and keeping a tight vigil,” said Noida police commissioner Alok
Singh.
He assured the people of Noida of fulfilling all their needs at their doorstep. “Only patience is imperative. We have made all the arrangements. We have the quotas full and will deliver all the items as per the needs of the residents,” he maintained.
Noida and Ghaziabad are the two districts among those 15 across which 104 COIVD-19 hotspots have been identified to be put under cent per cent lockdown enforced from Wednesday midnight. While Noida and Greater Noida together have 22 hotspots, 13 have been identified in Ghaziabad to be sealed and put under complete lockdown till the morning of April 15.
LUCKNOW: After a silence of four days, coronavirus cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district yet again after two fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced on Wednesday night. The health department confirmed the fresh cases took the district tally to 60, of which 48 are active cases. The other 12 patients have been discharged from the isolation wards of different hospitals after treatment.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
INTERVIEW | 'COVID-19 is the Disease X we experts worried about'
27 recover, seven new cases as Kerala curve starts to flatten
No community transmission of coronavirus in India, maintains Health Ministry
Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar removed
Distancing inevitable, but it is agonising to miss mass prayer': Lent during COVID-19 lockdown
Repeal amended Citizenship Act immediately, Human Rights Watch urges India