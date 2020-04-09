STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After four days, Noida reports fresh coronavirus cases; total soars to 63 in NCR

Published: 09th April 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Workers manufacture hand sanitizer at a factory in Hanoi on February 14, 2020 amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After a silence of four days, coronavirus cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district yet again after two fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced on Wednesday night. The health department confirmed the fresh cases took the district tally to 60, of which 48 are active cases. The other 12 patients have been discharged from the isolation wards of different hospitals after treatment.

Three more cases emerged in the district on Thursday but official confirmation is awaited. As per the sources, of those three who tested positive on Thursday, two were reported from Sector 50 and Sector 93 of Noida, while the third surfaced in Silver City of Greater. Thus the district tally has risen to 63.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr AP Chaturvedi, two women are the latest cases. While one is from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, the other is from Chouda village in Sector 22. Both the localities figure among the 22 hotspots identified in Noida for enforcing complete lockdown.

However, both the fresh cases have shown connection with Ceasefire—the private firm manufacturing fire extinguisher – as their husbands are employees of it and they both had tested positive earlier.

A major chunk of Noida cases – 41 of 60  -- have had Ceasefire connection. Many of the Ceasefire employees had jumped the isolation leading to spike in the district.

On the other, while enforcing complete lockdown across 22 hotspots in Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration, on Thursday, launched an integrated control room to meet the needs of people during curfew-like restrictions.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY made this announcement through a tweet. “Integrated control room 18004192211, We are at your service,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a massive sanitization drive was launched across 22 hotspots by using fire tenders and drone.

“Cent per cent lockdown is being implemented across the hotspots. All the areas are completely sealed. We are monitoring the situation and keeping a tight vigil,” said Noida police commissioner Alok
Singh.

He assured the people of Noida of fulfilling all their needs at their doorstep. “Only patience is imperative. We have made all the arrangements. We have the quotas full and will deliver all the items as per the needs of the residents,” he maintained.

Noida and Ghaziabad are the two districts among those 15 across which 104 COIVD-19 hotspots have been identified to be put under cent per cent lockdown enforced from Wednesday midnight. While Noida and Greater Noida together have 22 hotspots, 13 have been identified in Ghaziabad to be sealed and put under complete lockdown till the morning of April 15.

