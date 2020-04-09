STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre should have quarantined those coming from abroad: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel said he would assess the Centre's response on the lockdown during the prime minister's meeting with chief ministers on the issue on April 11.

Published: 09th April 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said had the Centre quarantined all those coming from abroad, the country could have been saved from the problems arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Addressing a press conference through video-conferencing, Baghel said he would take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in Chhattisgarh only after consulting the state cabinet on April 12.

He said he would assess the Centre's response on the lockdown during the prime minister's meeting with chief ministers on the issue on April 11.

"We are looking forward to the Centre's response on April 11 on extension of the lockdown and thereafter, a meeting of the Chhattisgarh cabinet will be held on April 12 to decide the future course of action," Baghel said.

"There should be more discussions with states and the views of all states should be taken by the Centre before arriving at a decision on whether to extend the lockdown," he added.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Odisha became the first state on Thursday to extend the lockdown till April 30.

Asked about who should be held responsible for the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Baghel said the Centre should have conducted a screening of all those coming from abroad and kept them in quarantine.

"Had the government stopped the international flights and kept all those coming to the country in quarantine, this virus could not have spread across the country and a lot of problems people are facing today could have been averted," he said.

Replying to a question on whether he holds last month's Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin for the spread of the virus, the Congress leader said no religious colour should be given to it, but did not give a clean chit to the organisers of the Nizamuddin congregation.

"I am not saying they are innocent. But the government had the list of all those coming from abroad. It should have identified and quarantined them," he said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister called for increasing the number of COVID-19 tests across the country while noting that people with no symptoms have been found to be carrying the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh coronavirus COVID 19 quarantine abroad return
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp