STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: Mizoram seeks help from states for stranded people

Zoramthanga said that the state government is collecting the names and contact number of the people of Mizoram who are stranded across the country.

Published: 09th April 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has appealed to states to extend humanitarian help to residents of the northeastern state who are stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown imposed to contain spread of novel coronavirus, chief minister Zoramthanga said.

The Mizoram government can do nothing to take back the stranded people now as all flights, trains and road transport remain suspended following the 21-day national lockdown, the chief minister said.

Hundreds of Mizos stuck in several cities and towns across the country are facing hardship according to information received by the state government, Zoramthanga said.

"The state government alone cannot solve the issue. Mutual cooperation is necessary to address the problem of the stranded Mizos.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

"We have requested chief secretaries of all states to step up measures for safety of the people of Mizoram and extend humanitarian help to them," Zoramthanga told PTI.

The chief minister said that the state government is collecting the names and contact number of the people of Mizoram who are stranded across the country.

"We have sent the details of the stranded people to the respective chief secretaries for extending humanitarian help to them. We are trying our best to trace all the stranded people," he said.

Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Lalrosanga had said on Wednesday that 400 Mizos are stranded across the country due to the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram Zoramthanga COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp