Gehlot directs officials to provide rations to needy Pakistani families in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to provide rations to needy Pakistani migrant families living in the state.

The decision will benefit the needy migrant families living in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Barmer, Pali, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jalore and Sirohi districts, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.

Around 7,000 Hindu migrant families from the neighbouring country live in these eight districts.

Jodhpur-based activist Hindu Singh Sodha, president of Seemant Lok Sangthan, had written to the chief minister to draw his attention to the plight of these families.

Subsequently, the chief minister sought a report from the district collectors and on the basis of those, the decision was taken to provide ration kits to the needy migrant families, the statement said.

In Jaipur, ration kits are being distributed to 500 families living in Jamdoli, Govindpura and Mangyawas areas, while in Jodhpur, 618 families are being covered, it said.

Similarly, rations are being distributed to nearly 200 families in Sheo and Chohatan panchayat samiti of Barmer, 92 families in Pali and 93 families in Poogal and Bajju tehsil of Bikaner, the statement added.

Migrant families in Jaisalmer, Jalore and Sirohi districts are also being provided relief, it said.