Home Ministry's control room helps stranded people, resolves 300 cases in a day

Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said state governments are adopting various methods to solve problems of people stranded during lockdown.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The control room set up the Union Home ministry to help people stranded due to the lockdown has been able to resolve 300 cases on a single day, an official said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said state governments are adopting various methods to solve problems of people stranded during lockdown.

"The Home Ministry's control room solved 300 problems on Wednesday. The helpline for North Eastern region is also providing services smoothly," she said.

She said the states are adopting various measures like using helplines, apps, setting up relief camps, shelters and food camps to help stranded people.

The government has announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus, asserting social distancing is possibly the only way to prevent people from contracting the deadly virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,734 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 166, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Comments

