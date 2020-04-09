STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jawaharpur village in Punjab becomes COVID-19 hotspot with 21 cases

The officials suspect that the Panch contracted infection after coming in contact with some workers who had met Tabligh-e-Jamaat members.

Published: 09th April 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Attendees of patients in a hospital wait to collect packaged food during the nationwide lockdown.

Attendees of patients in a hospital wait to collect packaged food during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: With 21 COVID-19 cases, Jawaharpur village of Dera Bassi in Punjab's Mohali district has become a new coronavirus hotspot, officials said on Thursday.

Of the 36 COVID-19 casehali district, 21 have been reported from Jawaharpur village, they said.

Health authorities in Mohali district have been conducting extensive tests of the contacts of COVID-19 patients.

The district administration has completely sealed the entry points to the Jawaharpur village -- located near Delhi-Ambala national highway -- and deployed police personnel to stop the movement of people in and out of the village to contain the spread of the deadly disease, the officials said.

On April 4, a 42-year-old Panch of the village contracted the infection and since then, 20 more people have been infected with the virus, the officials said.

Out of the total 21 cases in the village, 14 are part of the Panch's extended family, they said.

The officials suspect that the Panch contracted infection after coming in contact with some workers who had met Tabligh-e-Jamaat members.

The patients don't have any travel history, they said.

Mohali district topped the COVID-19 tally in Punjab with 36 coronavirus cases, surpassing Nawanshahr district which reported 19 cases.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said health workers have been conducting extensive tests of the contacts of the positive cases.

For each positive contact, we have been tracing and testing 25-55 people. We are not hiding behind numbers, he said.

Dayalan said 629 samples have been collected from the village for tests.

There is no need to panic, but I will stress the need to take all precautions as mandated by the government, the deputy commissioner added.

