STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Congress sets up COVID-19 task force to help state government

Many sub-committees have been set up under this task force to study different aspects of the pandemic, like its socio-economic impact.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra unit of the Congress party on Thursday set up a COVID-19 task force under the leadership of former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan to assist the state government in tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The task force comprises various sub-committees, which will study different aspects of the impact that the pandemic caused.

State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the task force will work under former CM and MLA Prithviraj Chavan and will have 18 other members with former MP Bhalchandra Mungekar as the coordinator.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Satav, Mumbai Congress president Eknath Gaikwad, former state unit president Manikrao Thakre, MPCC working president Basavraj Patil, Muzzafar Hussain, former minister Naseem Khan, former union minister Vilas Muttemwar, former president of the state women's commission Sushiben Shah, former minister Chandrakant Handore, MLA Sangram Thopte and former minister Ranjeet Kamble, former MLA Kalyan Kale, MPCC general secretary Ganesh Patil and others are members of this task force.

The national co-ordinator of the AICC research wing, Amol Deshmukh, is the secretary of the task force.

Many sub-committees have been set up under this task force to study different aspects of the pandemic, like its socio-economic impact.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Another committee will study the public health system in the state and suggest ways to improve and strengthen it.

Another committee will keep a close watch on the government measures and whether they are being implemented properly.

A media, social media and helpline sub-committee have also been set up.

This committee will work towards creating awareness and publicising the steps taken by the government and closely monitoring relief work.

This panel will also look into the complaints and suggestions received by the helpdesk set up by the MPCC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus COVID 19 Congress Prithviraj Chavan
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp