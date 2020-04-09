STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra HC begins live streaming of case hearings via video conference

Apart from the Bombay High Court, only the high court of Kerala is conducting court hearings via video conference and live streaming it.

Published: 09th April 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Bombay High Court for the first time on Thursday live streamed case hearings being conducted via video conference to allow public access to the proceedings.

Justice Gautam Patel heard nine matters listed before him and over 450 people, including lawyers, petitioners and government officials, participated in the proceedings.

The video conference was held via Zoom app.

The high court has been working on a reduced staff following outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from the Bombay High Court, only the high court of Kerala is conducting court hearings via video conference and live streaming it.

After finishing the court proceedings, Justice Patel said in the present situation everyone, including the judiciary, and lawyers will have to improve their skill sets on how to conduct hearings digitally.

"We are operating with skeletal staff. We cannot achieve social distancing and still expect courts to work normally," he said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

While hearing an application by a Solapur-based man seeking pre-arrest bail, Justice Patel, on a lighter note, said police are busy handling a pandemic and hence, they are not going to bother about trivial criminal matters presently.

"The police are not going to put you (applicant) in jail now. The Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India are asking for prisoners to be released from jail in this present situation, and you (applicant) are worried that the police will arrest you," he said.

"Even if you are arrested now, where will the police take you with lockdown announced everywhere," Justice Patel said.

The court proceedings started at 12 noon and ended at 2 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra high court coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp