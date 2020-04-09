STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan nurse on coronavirus duty watches mother's funeral via video call

Nurse Ram Murti Meena says his chest swells with pride when he and other hospital staff members are praised for fighting coronavirus.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus; nurse; mask; ambulance

For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: When his mother died, nurse Ram Murti Meena was at work at SMS Hospital's coronavirus isolation ward.

He saw the last rites being performed on a video call on his mobile phone.

Certainly, it was a painful thing for me to skip the funeral of my mother, who died at the age of 93 in our village in Karaul district, he says.

I was on duty as the nursing in-charge of the isolation ward on March 30 when she passed away. I saw my mother's face for the last time on video call, Meena remembers.

My father and three elder brothers performed the last rites and I attended through video call. At this time of pandemic, attending to patients is the most important thing, he says.

He remained busy with his work till April 3, when he was sent into quarantine.

The government hospital in Jaipur switches isolation ward staff, placing those who have put in some time there into quarantine as a precautionary measure.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Meena says being in isolation is not easy and the staff has to take care of the patients' emotional well-being as well.

The patients have to be reassured that nothing will happen to them, that they will be cured. And we give the examples of those who have turned coronavirus negative from positive, he says.

They also have to make their own families believe this.

My wife, son and daughter keep on calling me on the mobile regularly to inquire if I am fine. I have to take care of their emotions as well. When that part is done, I have to battle with my own emotions, he says.

My wife insists that I come home. She asks why just you, is there no other staff, he says.

Meena tells her what if everyone quits fearing exposure to the virus.

Before it became the isolation ward for suspected coronavirus patients, it was set apart for those brought in for swine flu.

He has worked there then as well.

Meena has been on coronavirus duty since January 26.

I was at home when the first suspected case was reported. I was called to the hospital. The patient fortunately tested negative. Since then I am engaged with coronavirus cases. Many have tested negative but some tested positive. At present, there are 13 positive patients in the ward, he says.

It is not just the patients who are cut off from the rest of the world.

We too are exposed to infection and therefore we also live life in isolation. It is a challenging time for doctors, nursing staff and all others, Meena says.

He says his chest swells with pride when he and other hospital staff members are praised for fighting coronavirus.

This is certainly a tough time. It is also a time to prove our mettle and dedication. I feel that it is not just a job but also a big responsibility towards society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Jaipur Nurse health worker coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp