Security forces kill Jaish commander in Sopore

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A police spokesman said acting on a credible input about presence of militants, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Gulabad, Arampora area of Sopore in Baramulla district in the early hours.

During the search operation, militants hiding in the area fired on the search party leading to an encounter. During the heavy exchange of gunfire, the house where from militants were firing on troops caught fire. The house was extensively damaged in the fire.

The police spokesman said the body of JeM commander, identified as Sajad Nawab from Sopore, was retrieved from the encounter site An AK-47 rifle, 1 AK magazine, 1 UBGL launcher were recovered from the encounter site. Sajjad had joined militancy in 2018. “He was also involved in recruitment of youth for joining militancy in North Kashmir,” the spokesman said.