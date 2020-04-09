STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security forces kill Jaish commander in Sopore

A Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Published: 09th April 2020 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A police spokesman said acting on a credible input about presence of militants, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Gulabad, Arampora area of Sopore in Baramulla district in the early hours.

During the search operation, militants hiding in the area fired on the search party leading to an encounter. During the heavy exchange of gunfire, the house where from militants were firing on troops caught fire. The house was extensively damaged in the fire.

The police spokesman said the body of JeM commander, identified as Sajad Nawab from Sopore, was retrieved from the encounter site An AK-47 rifle, 1 AK magazine, 1 UBGL launcher were recovered from the encounter site. Sajjad had joined militancy in 2018. “He was also involved in recruitment of youth for joining militancy in North Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp