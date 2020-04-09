STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune; district toll rises to 21

A 60-old man from Baramati town succumbed to the viral infection in government-run Sassoon Hospital on late Wednesday night.

Published: 09th April 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Six coronavirus patients died in Pune since Wednesday night, taking the death toll due to the disease in the district so far to 24, an official said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the district also rose to 210 with 13 new cases being detected on Thursday.

"Of 24 deaths, 16 coronavirus patients have died at state-run Sassoon General Hospital, one each at civic-run Naidu hospital and district hospital and remaining at private hospitals in the city," said a senior district health official.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

A 60-year-old man from Baramati succumbed to the viral infection at Sassoon Hospital on late Wednesday night.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zilla Parishad Ayush Prasad, he was diabetic and had suffered a paralysis attack.

Four members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19, Prasad added.

Another elderly person died due to coronavirus in Sassoon Hospital, a health department official said.

The details of other deceased were awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pune Pune coronavirus Pune coronavirus deaths COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp