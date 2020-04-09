Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune; district toll rises to 21

By PTI

PUNE: Six coronavirus patients died in Pune since Wednesday night, taking the death toll due to the disease in the district so far to 24, an official said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the district also rose to 210 with 13 new cases being detected on Thursday.

"Of 24 deaths, 16 coronavirus patients have died at state-run Sassoon General Hospital, one each at civic-run Naidu hospital and district hospital and remaining at private hospitals in the city," said a senior district health official.

A 60-year-old man from Baramati succumbed to the viral infection at Sassoon Hospital on late Wednesday night.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zilla Parishad Ayush Prasad, he was diabetic and had suffered a paralysis attack.

Four members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19, Prasad added.

Another elderly person died due to coronavirus in Sassoon Hospital, a health department official said.

The details of other deceased were awaited.