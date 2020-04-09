Uttarakhand requests Centre to extend COVID-19 lockdown; slashes salaries of ministers, MLAs

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government on Wednesday requested the centre to extend the lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak situation.

The state cabinet in a meeting also took the decision to slash 30 per cent of the salaries of ministers and MLAs of the state including the chief minister.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "The state government has sent a formal request to the centre fir extension on ongoing lockdown amidst the COVID-19 epidemic."

Cut of Rs 1 Crore was also announced in MLA funds in the state to tackle Coronavirus epidemic in the state.

The decision comes after Prime Minister, union ministers and members of Parliament announced salary cuts on Tuesday. The union cabinet also approved the move to suspend the MPLADS scheme (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) for two years.

The state government officials also added that ration is being distributed to needy people across the state including daily wagers and migrant labourers.

"Those who have ration cards are being given food grains. Arrangements are also in place for migrant workers and daily wagers who have lost their jobs and are in need," added the minister.

After cabinet meeting was over, the state government functionaries revealed that total 823 isolation beds for positive cases, 1682 for suspected cases of Coronavirus, 8695 PPE kits, 251 ventilators are being added to already existing infrastructure to fight the epidemic.

Meanwhile, two more positive cases of COVID-19 emerged on Wednesday taking total tally in the state to 33. The two men who were found positive are said to be Jamaat followers with travel history.

Till date, out of total 33, 26 positive cases are directly linked to Tablighi Jamaat followers.