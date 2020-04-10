STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After four days, three fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Noida

Right now there are 51 active cases in the district. 12 patients have been discharged so far from the isolation wards after treatment.

Published: 10th April 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

22 hotspots in Noida have been sealed to contain the virus’ spread. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After a lull of four days, the deadly coronavirus raised its head in Gautam Budh Nagar district yet again when three fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced on Thursday. The health department confirmed the fresh cases which took the district tally to 63. Right now there are 51 active cases in the district. 12 patients have been discharged so far from the isolation wards after treatment.

Two more cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. As per the sources, of those three who tested positive on Thursday, two were reported from Sector 50 and Sector 93 of Noida, while the third surfaced in Silver City of Greater. Thus the district tally has risen to 63.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr AP Chaturvedi, two women are the cases confirmed on Wednesday.

While one is from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, the other is from Chouda village in Sector 22. Both the localities figure among the 22 hotspots identified in Noida for enforcing complete lockdown.

However, both these cases have shown a connection with Ceasefire-the private firm manufacturing fire extinguisher - as their husbands are employees of it and had tested positive earlier.

A major chunk of Noida cases — 41 of 63  — have had Ceasefire connection.

Many of the Ceasefire employees had jumped the isolation leading to a spike.   

On the other hand, while enforcing complete lockdown across 22 hotspots in Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration, on Thursday, launched an integrated control room to meet the needs of people during curfew-like restrictions.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY made this announcement through a tweet. “Integrated control room 18004192211, We are at your service,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a massive sanitisation drive was launched across 22 hotspots by making the use of fire tenders and drone.

“Cent per cent of lockdown is being implemented across the hotspots. All the areas are completely sealed. We are monitoring the situation and keeping a tight vigil,” said Noida police commissioner Alok Singh.

He assured the people of Noida of fulfilling all their needs at their doorstep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp