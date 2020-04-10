After four days, three fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Noida

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After a lull of four days, the deadly coronavirus raised its head in Gautam Budh Nagar district yet again when three fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced on Thursday. The health department confirmed the fresh cases which took the district tally to 63. Right now there are 51 active cases in the district. 12 patients have been discharged so far from the isolation wards after treatment.

Two more cases were reported in the district on Wednesday. As per the sources, of those three who tested positive on Thursday, two were reported from Sector 50 and Sector 93 of Noida, while the third surfaced in Silver City of Greater. Thus the district tally has risen to 63.

According to Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr AP Chaturvedi, two women are the cases confirmed on Wednesday.

While one is from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74, the other is from Chouda village in Sector 22. Both the localities figure among the 22 hotspots identified in Noida for enforcing complete lockdown.

However, both these cases have shown a connection with Ceasefire-the private firm manufacturing fire extinguisher - as their husbands are employees of it and had tested positive earlier.

A major chunk of Noida cases — 41 of 63 — have had Ceasefire connection.

Many of the Ceasefire employees had jumped the isolation leading to a spike.

On the other hand, while enforcing complete lockdown across 22 hotspots in Noida and Greater Noida, the district administration, on Thursday, launched an integrated control room to meet the needs of people during curfew-like restrictions.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY made this announcement through a tweet. “Integrated control room 18004192211, We are at your service,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a massive sanitisation drive was launched across 22 hotspots by making the use of fire tenders and drone.

“Cent per cent of lockdown is being implemented across the hotspots. All the areas are completely sealed. We are monitoring the situation and keeping a tight vigil,” said Noida police commissioner Alok Singh.

He assured the people of Noida of fulfilling all their needs at their doorstep.