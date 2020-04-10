STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid lockdown, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, 21 others found at farmhouse in Maharashtra

Police found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family at their farmhouse, an official said.

Published: 10th April 2020

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan

DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were detained at Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday for violating prohibitory orders amid lockdown, police said.

Police found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan family at their farmhouse, an official said.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said a probe will be conducted into this.

"Will probe how the 23 members of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar," Deshmukh tweeted.

According to local police officials, the Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases.

They were spotted at their `Diwan farm house' by civic authorities, officials said.

All 23 people will be booked under section 188 of IPC (disobedience of lawful order of public servant), said a senior official of Mahabaleshwar police station.

