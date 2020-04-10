STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayurveda doctor falls prey to COVID-19 in MP

The private Ayurveda practitioner was shifted to SAIMS Hospital two days back after testing positive for the virus.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 65-year-old former state health department Ayurveda doctor was among the four coronavirus positive patients who died in Indore on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, a 62-year-old general physician had died in Indore.

According to the Indore district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Pravin Jadia, four COVID-19 positive patients died in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of deaths so far in the city to 27.

The private Ayurveda practitioner, who was formerly the District Ayush Officer in Dhar district, was living in Indore’s Brahmadev Colony and was admitted at a private hospital a week ago. He was shifted to SAIMS Hospital two days back after testing positive for COVID-19.

No travel history or contact history has so far been revealed in the elderly doctor’s case, which clearly suggests that he could have contracted the deadly infection while treating an asymptomatic corona patient.

With this, the number of deaths in Indore rose to 27, while the state figure touched 37. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 453 patients, with 14 fresh cases being reported in Bhopal on Friday. In Indore so far, 235 persons have tested positive for the deadly infection.

