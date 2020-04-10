Coronavirus outbreak: Masks made compulsory in Thane

By PTI

THANE: The Thane district administration in Maharashtra on Friday issued an order making wearing of masks compulsory for everybody in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar, they said, adding that the masks should be of specifications issued by the government.

In another development, a man who recovered from the COVID-19 infection was given a hero's welcome by neighbours when he arrived at his house in Kalyan.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Sangeeta Bhagwat said ingredients for mid-day meals will be given to parents as 1331 primary schools here are shut for the coronavirus outbreak.