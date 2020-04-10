STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 lockdown: CM Yogi releases Rs 48.2 crore as maintenance allowance for five lakh labourers

The amount of Rs 1000 was transferred to the bank accounts of each beneficiary including street vendors, auto drivers, rickshaw pullers, e-rickshaw drivers and porters working in mandi, through DBT.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath released rupees 48.2 crores as the maintenance allowance for around five lakh daily wage labourers of various categories as identified by the Urban Development Department on Friday.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of different districts through video conferencing.

Yogi said it was a step taken to provide relief to poor and deprived during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Under the Bharan-Poshan Yojna as the scheme is known, besides Rs 1000, the state government also provides food grains free of cost to the poor.

Earlier, on April 1, the CM had got Rs 1000 transferred each to the bank accounts of 35 lakh labourers directly through DBT. The same amount has also been credited each in the bank accounts of over 11 lakh construction workers.

As per Additional Chief Secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, following the directives of CM Yogi, a hiked honorarium of MNREGA workers was being paid to them during the lockdown period.

More than 1.65 crore construction workers and daily wage labourers registered with Antyodaya Yojana, MNREGA and Labour Department are being provided one-month free ration comprising 15 kg wheat and 15 kg rice. Ration is being continuously distributed throughout the state since April 1.

Moreover, the CM claimed that arrangements were made to give Rs. 2000 per month to 2.34 crore farmers for the next three months. Besides, Rs 500 per month were being credited in the Jan Dhan accounts across the state for next three months.

Similarly, under Ujjwala scheme, LPG was being provided free of cost for three months. A lump sum amount is being sent to all pensioners in their account.

The CM said that during the present trying times, those who did not have ration cards were also being covered under the free ration distribution schemes. 

Cooked food was also being provided to people through over 5,000 community kitchens
across the state.

The CM reiterated his appealed to the people of the state to stay at home and follow social distancing. He also appealed people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. He reminded the people that wearing a mask while venturing out under any emergency was mandatory failing which punitive action would be taken.

