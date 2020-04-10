COVID-19: Scientists create super-absorbent gel to disinfect respiratory secretions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disposal of infected secretions from patients poses a great challenge to every hospital and particularly so in the case of secretions of patients with highly- contagious diseases such as COVID-19.

To aid this, scientists have designed a highly-efficient super absorbent material for solidification and disinfection of respiratory secretions and other bodily fluids.

“Safe disposal of infected secretions from the patients in a variety of infectious conditions is of paramount significance. A super-absorbent gel with embedded disinfecting material is thus an attractive proposition for the safe collection, consolidation and quarantine of secretions before their incineration,” Professor Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

Scientists at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an autonomous institute under the DST said ‘AcryloSorb’ is a superabsorbent material and can be effective in the safe management of infected respiratory secretions.

AcryloSorb can absorb liquids at least 20 times more than its dry weight and also contains a decontaminant for in situ disinfection.