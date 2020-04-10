STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Scientists create super-absorbent gel to disinfect respiratory secretions

AcryloSorb can absorb liquids at least 20 times more than its dry weight and also contains a decontaminant for in situ disinfection.

Published: 10th April 2020 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disposal of infected secretions from patients poses a great challenge to every hospital and particularly so in the case of secretions of patients with highly- contagious diseases such as COVID-19.

To aid this, scientists have designed a highly-efficient super absorbent material for solidification and disinfection of respiratory secretions and other bodily fluids.  

“Safe disposal of infected secretions from the patients in a variety of infectious conditions is of paramount significance. A super-absorbent gel with embedded disinfecting material is thus an attractive proposition for the safe collection, consolidation and quarantine of secretions before their incineration,” Professor Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

Scientists at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), an autonomous institute under the DST said ‘AcryloSorb’ is a superabsorbent material and can be effective in the safe management of infected respiratory secretions.

AcryloSorb can absorb liquids at least 20 times more than its dry weight and also contains a decontaminant for in situ disinfection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus AcryloSorb COVID Warriors
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp