STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Create mechanism to put money in migrant labourers’ pockets

Social activist Anjali Bhardwaj, the main petitioner for migrant workers in the SC, said the government must think long term.

Published: 10th April 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants on their way to home at Anand Vihar during the countrywide lockdown in Delhi on Sunday

Migrants on their way to home at Anand Vihar during the countrywide lockdown in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury, Kanu Sarda & Rajesh Kumar T
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Munna Kumar, 35, of Muzaffarpur in Bihar was employed as a construction worker in Gurugram, the millennium city with gleaming skyscrapers, shopping malls, upscale eateries and night clubs.

The night Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week lockdown in late March, Kumar’s employer gave him the marching order. With no money to pay the rent in his slum cluster, he had no option but to return to his village with his meagre savings.

“My employer treated me badly, I will not go back to Gurugram now. Even if I have to die of hunger I will do so in my village,” Kumar said, revealing the trauma that will remain imprinted for as long as he lives.

Baleshwar Das, 45, of Bihar’s Madhubani district, was employed with a leather products factory in New Delhi. With the factory shut, he and six others began their journey on foot to reach their homes at least 600 km away.

Luckily for them, they were picked up by a bus arranged by the Uttar Pradesh government for the journey home. But unlike Kumar, Das said he would return to his workplace the moment the lockdown is lifted as “my life’s savings are still with my employer.”

Kumar and Das exemplify the predicament the millions of migrant workers face currently. Accurate data about their numbers is hard to come by as they are seasonal migrant workers and are excluded from official surveys.

But it is estimated that nearly 50 million short term migrant workers have lost their livelihoods. Analysts estimate that 40 per cent of them were employed in the construction industry, 15-20 per cent had jobs in a host of eateries, small businesses and retail shops and another 20-25 per cent in brick kilns and small workshops.

According to an affidavit the Centre has filed in the Supreme Court, a little over 1 million of them who couldn’t make it to their villages and towns are housed in shelter homes and camps run by various state governments and NGOs.

Social activist Anjali Bhardwaj, the main petitioner for migrant workers in the SC, said the government must think long term.

“To rehabilitate and give assurance to these workers, the Centre should bring in stronger labour laws so that employers can’t throw them out when they return.”

Bhardwaj said the workers should be paid by the respective state governments where they were registered.

“If not registered, a mechanism should be worked out by the Centre and state governments to give them money.”

She cited the example of UK, Germany and Italy, where the government put in place a minimum wage support system.

The government seems to be working on these lines. Support programmes like in the US and elsewhere for small businesses are being considered.

Experts say special trains and bus services will have to be run to get the migrants back to work.

“This has to be done with proper social distancing,” said Arun Kumar, Malcolm S Adiseshiah Professor at the Institute of Social Sciences.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp