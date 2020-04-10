Delhi man, who visited mosques, villages in Punjab, tests coronavirus positive

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 55-year-old Delhi man, who tested coronavirus positive on Thursday night, visited several villages and mosques in Sangrur district of Punjab as part of pilgrimage.

During the preliminary investigation it came to light that the person travelled to Malerkotla (a Muslim-dominated town) by train on March 4 and then visited several mosques (Hanfiya, Ahemdgarh, Nurani, Dehlij Mohdi Mosque, Dehlij Nurani Mosque and Dehlij Alkarim Mosque) in that town. He also visited places such as Malerkotla, Pohid, Ghungrana, Kila Raipur and Sarian in the district. He was staying in a group in Dehlij Kalan mosque.

"When apprehended, he reportedly said that he was on a pilgrimage with others. Initially, all his tests came negative. However, he tested positive on Thursday night while he along with the other group members were quarantined at Mastuana Sahib. All the members of the group have now been shifted to an isolation ward," said an offial.

He said, "The Dehlij village has been sealed and a team of doctors and police has been deployed there. The samples of the villagers are being collected. We have also started supplying essential commodities to the village."

The coronavirus positive cases in the state has now touched 132.

Meanwhile, the test report of a 78-year-old woman, who died in Mohali on Tuesday, came positive of coronavirus. With this, the death figure in the state has reached 11.

In another development, a 27-year-old woman migrant labourer from Kharar area of Mohlai died on Friday. She was a suspected coronavirus patients. The district administration has sealed off the locality she was living in.