Four Haryana districts neighbouring Delhi emerge as Covid-19 hotspots

A suspected COVID-19 patient R is brought to a hospital for treatment during the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Wednesday April 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram and Faridabad -- four districts of Haryana, all within 70 km from the national capital, have emerged as hotspots for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) even as the total positive cases in the state climbed to 156 on Thursday.   

Nuh (declared as the most backward district in the country by the NITI Aayog in April 2018) not only has the highest number of active cases at 38, but is also the epicentre of the pandemic in the state.

Besides Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad have identified containment and buffer zones which have been sealed. While teams have been constituted in Gurugram to conduct door-to-door surveys and find potential new cases.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Haryana Rajiv Arora said: “Out of the 156 positive coronavirus cases in the state, 107 are people from the Tablighi Jamaat. While 36 villages in Nuh, nine in Pawal, three villages and colonies in Sonepat, 13 areas in Faridabad have been declared as containment zones. Now from the hot spots, 450 samples will be collected in the next four to five days. While in other districts, 125 samples per district will be collected. According to the new guidelines issued by centre, we will be collecting 6,500 samples across the state by April 14 and till now, 2,500 samples have been taken. Rapid diagnostic tests will be used all over the state,’’ said Arora.

Palwal and Faridabad reported 28 cases each, while two patients were discharged in Faridabad and one in Palwal.

State Home Minister Anil Vij, who is also the health minister, said: “Till date, more than 1,500  people from the Tablighi Jamaat are in the state, and after the ultimatum, so far, 19 such attendees have identified themselves.’’

According to the latest medical bulletin, a total of 156 positive cases have been reported, of which 18 were discharged and two have died in the state.

Sources said the authorities have barred entry and exit from 148 villages in Nuh district as 36 villages have been declared as containment zones (villages sealed and sampling done) and 112 as buffer areas.

