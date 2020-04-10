STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur issues orders to seal COVID-19 hotspots in the state

The coronavirus hotspots in Himachal are located in Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts, Jairam said.

Published: 10th April 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday issued directions to seal the COVID-19 hotspots in the state till further orders, an official spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur directed that there will be no relaxation in curfew in the hotspots areas and the essential commodities would be provided to people through home delivery system, the spokesperson said.

The coronavirus hotspots in the state are located in Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts, he said.

Talking to deputy commissioners and police and medical officers of the districts through video conferencing, Thakur told them to seal the hotspots as it was necessary to check the spread of coronavirus, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Meanwhile, the CM also launched a web portal to report any fake and unverified news related to COVID-19 so that appropriate action could be taken, he said.

The web portal can be accessed at , the spokesperson said.

Besides, the chief minister also received Rs 1 crore from Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on behalf of HP Board of School Education, Dharamshala towards "HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund", he said.

Another contribution of Rs 20 lakh was also made by Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the spokesperson added.

