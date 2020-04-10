STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal scribe booked for 'fake news' about migrants not getting ration; he writes to PM Modi, CM

The DSP said it was alleged in the complaint that Saini had circulated a 'fake news' that migrant labourers staying at Bharjwanu near Sundernagar were not being provided with ration.

Published: 10th April 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Fake News

For representational purposes

By PTI

MANDI: An FIR has been registered against a journalist in Mandi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district, for allegedly publishing "fake news" about migrant labourers not getting ration here, police said on Friday.

The multimedia journalist, Ashwani Saini (41), however said he was just discharging his duty by highlighting the plight of migrant labourers, who have got stranded due to the countrywide lockdown, and accused Sundernagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of trying to "gag the press".

He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the High Court chief justice, saying such action from the administration would weaken the country's fight against coronavirus pandemic and urged them to direct withdrawal of the case.

Himachal Patrakar Sangh has also supported the journalist, who has been booked for his news clip which was published on a local portal on April 7, and demanded the CM order a probe into the matter.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

Sundernagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurbachan Singh said, "An FIR has been lodged against Ashwani Saini under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC and section 54 (Punishment for false warning) of the Disaster Management Act on the basis of a complaint by Sundernagar SDM Rahul Chauhan."

The DSP said it was alleged in the complaint that Saini had circulated a "fake news" that migrant labourers staying at Bharjwanu near Sundernagar were not being provided with ration.

Criticizing the registration of the FIR, Himachal Patrakar Sangh president Jai Kumar Sharma urged the chief minister to order a high level-inquiry into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jai Ram Thakur Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp